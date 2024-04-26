Roosevelt High School in Dallas will be closed on Friday after a shooting incident took place on Thursday evening.

Dallas Independent School District confirmed that two students from the school were shot off-campus around 6:40 p.m.

Police said both students were taken to the hospital and are stable. Keio Gamble, a community activist and friend of the Roosevelt High School football and track coach Terrence Lowery, confirmed to NBC 5 that the coach was driving two students home after practice when they were shot at in their car. He then drove them back to the school to call 911.

Gamble said the coach is a hero and even drove him back home after this all happened. Gamble said Lowery was not hurt in the shooting.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

After the shooting, the district posted to social media alerting parents and students that the school would be closed Friday “due to a credible threat.”

Due to a credible threat, Roosevelt High School is closed Friday, April 26, 2024, as a precaution. We ask all students & staff to refrain from coming to campus & more information will be provided when an update is available. Thank you for your cooperation & understanding. — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) April 26, 2024

The shooting happened on Bonnie View Avenue near the Cedar Crest Gold Course.

Dallas Police said the students were shot and then were driven back to campus to get help, but police made it clear the shooting did not happen on campus.

Police said they are still investigating but they say an “unknown suspect” in a vehicle shot two people in the car.