Art in the Square 2024

Calling all art enthusiasts! Get ready with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 for an extraordinary weekend at Art in the Square, the premier art festival in Southlake Town Square. This 24th annual event is set to be a Cosmic Canvas of creativity, music, and community spirit!

Gather your family and friends for a fun-filled celebration of the arts. Stroll through the open-air lifestyle district and immerse yourself in a world of stunning visual masterpieces, from paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed media. Art in the Square has been ranked the 4th Fine Arts Festival in the Nation by the prestigious Art Fair Sourcebook, a true testament to the exceptional quality of the artwork on display.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Indulge in delectable cuisine and refreshing spirits as you sway to the rhythms of live music performances. And for the little ones, there are plenty of engaging children's activities to keep them entertained.

This year's theme, "It's a cosmic canvas," promises to take your artistic experience to new celestial heights. Southlake Women's Club is thrilled to welcome you back to this beloved community event, and they can't wait to see you explore the boundless creativity that awaits.

So mark your calendars for April 26-28 and get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant, art-filled atmosphere of Art in the Square. This is an event you won't want to miss!

Art in the Square

It’s a cosmic canvas!

April 26-28

Southlake Town Square

Admission is Free

Parking is Free

Food and Beverage is CASHLESS

For more information visit HERE