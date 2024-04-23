A celebration of small businesses and the people who own them brought something good to Fort Worth.

The Rotary Club of Fort Worth hosted its 4th Annual Minority Business Awards last week.

The club's leadership saw the need, importance, and value of recognition and inclusion within the business community and debuted the awards in 2021. This year, over a hundred businesses that exemplify core values and best practices were nominated.

Businesses considered for the award are registered in Texas, located in Fort Worth and 51%+ minority-owned, managed, and controlled. The committee used guidelines from the National Minority Supplier Development Council to define a minority group member as an individual who is at least 25% Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, or Native American.

The top six winners were announced during a luncheon at the Fort Worth Club.

Blissful Sky Studios owned by Domonique Anderson was awarded sixth place. Fifth place went to iRef Big Balls UP, a company that provides referees, and was represented by Becky Ramirez.

The law firm Varghese Summerset earned fourth place and was represented by Managing Partner Benson Varghese. Construction company Post L Group LLC founded by Jeff Postell picked up third place.

The second place winner was commercial cleaning company On Da Spot Solutions and owner Jonnie Anderson. First place went to Dr. Adrian Cantu of Ace Physio and Performance.

The six winners get complimentary memberships to the Rotary Club. The top three also get free videos to market their businesses.

Of the nearly 37,000 Rotary Clubs in almost every country across the globe, the Rotary Club of Fort Worth is one of the largest, oldest, and most diverse clubs in the world.