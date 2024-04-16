It's a good idea for teenage girls to have some basic knowledge about their car and road safety, and when the lessons come courtesy of a car expert called 'Grease Girl', it's something good.

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County hosted a car care workshop last weekend featuring Kristin Cline - better known to her online fans as 'Grease Girl.'

Cline took the girls through lessons about understanding basic car maintenance, checking fluid levels, and changing a flat tire.

The workshop was part of Eureka! It's a free five-year STEM program from Girls Inc. designed to build girls’ confidence and equip them with the skills they need to succeed in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Cline later posted on social media, that it's amzing how giving a girl a chance to put her hands on a tool and break a lug nut loose can demonstrate how she can do something she didn’t think she could.

Cline who moved from Los Angeles to Wise County in 2018 says that feeling of empowerment is why she fell in love with cars, and she was grateful to share some of that with the girls who signed up for the workshop.

Grease Girl started when Kristin bought a 1955 Studebaker Champion to make it her daily driver in traffic-laden Los Angeles. Drawn to classic cars because of their styling, Kristin also loved that they were more mechanically accessible than modern cars. Although she had never as much as changed her oil, Kristin intended to learn how to do all the mechanical work on her “Stude”. That journey is where Grease Girl began.

It wasn’t until Kristin had worked to get her Stude on the road, then drove across the desert to attend her first car show (as a car owner) at Viva Las Vegas that she realized “Where are all the ladies at?!” In hopes that sharing her journey would help to recruit more women and beginners to the garage, Kristin launched Grease Girl. Looking around the automotive industry now, there are so many positive things going on within it. But Kristin still hopes to run into fellow women car hobbyists more often than she does.