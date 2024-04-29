Classes resumed Monday morning at Bowie High School in Arlington after police say an 18-year-old student was shot and killed by a classmate last week.

The accused gunman, 17-year-old Julian Howard, remains in jail on more than $750,000 in bonds. Howard was arrested near the campus and was charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Etavion Barnes.

Barnes was fatally shot outside of a portable building.

The Arlington ISD confirmed both Howard and Barnes were students at the school. Following the shooting on Wednesday, classes were canceled Thursday and Friday.

The school district said they are working with Arlington police to add more security at the campus and that counseling services are being made available to students and staff for the week.

Some parents told NBC 5 Monday morning the enhanced security made them feel safer while others said their children would not return to the campus next year.

“It’s been, I don’t want to say traumatic, but I’ll say it’s an experience, to say the least. Because you never think it will happen to your child. When you’re going through this and you have to explain what really happened," said Brandon Henderson, whose daughter attends Bowie.

Gabrielle Eunice, whose daughter also attends the school, said she prays daily for her children and generally for safety at the school.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet confirmed a motive. The search for the murder weapon is also ongoing and the Arlington police are receiving help from federal investigators including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.