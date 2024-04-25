Teen suspect, victim identified in fatal shooting at Arlington's Bowie High School

A 17-year-old police say gunned down a classmate outside Arlington's Bowie High School on Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

In a statement Thursday morning, Arlington police said 17-year-old Julian Howard had been arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on a murder charge in connection with the death of 18-year-old Etavion Barnes.

According to the Arlington ISD, both Barns and Howard were students at the high school. While police have not revealed a motive for the shooting, they said Thursday morning they believe Howard specifically targeted Barnes.

Arlington police said Howard was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and refused to speak with investigators without an attorney. According to jail records, Howard remains in custody and a bond amount for the murder charge has not been set. It's unclear if Howard has obtained a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Police officials said school resource officers at the high school responded to reports of gunfire at about 3 p.m. and found a male student lying on the ground outside near a portable building. Video obtained by NBC 5 showed police officers providing CPR to the victim. First responders said the victim had been shot up to six times and was unresponsive.

NBC 5 News Julian Howard, inset, is accused of murder after a fatal shooting outside Arlington's Bowie High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Barnes was taken by ambulance to Medical City Arlington where, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, he was pronounced dead at 3:27 p.m.

Police said Howard was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and that when he was arrested he was unarmed and was in possession of a THC cartridge. Police said they have not yet located the murder weapon or determined how the suspect may have obtained a gun.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing, police said.

The Arlington ISD canceled classes at Bowie High School on Thursday and said counselors will be available to support staff and students "for as long as it takes." District officials have not yet said when students will return to campus.