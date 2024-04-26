Although no classes were held at Bowie High School Friday, students were on campus to retrieve items left behind or to speak with counselors after the deadly shooting on campus Wednesday.

One parent said it was tough for her son to return.

“Seeing his face and body language change as we pulled up let me know it’s more than just a couple days off school that he is going to need,” parent Jataeja Bowers said.

As of Friday Arlington police still have not recovered the weapon used to shoot and kill 18-year-old Etavion Barnes. NBC 5 has learned the ATF is assisting with the search.

Arlington police spoke at an earlier news conference about gun accessibility relating to this school shooting.

“We all have to take accountability as gun owners,” Arlington Police Lt. Courtney White said. “If you own a gun you need to be responsible for your gun and you need to lock that gun up because it could get into the hands of the wrong individual or a child.”

17-year-old Julian Howard was arrested on campus about 20 minutes after the shooting. He's being held on one count of murder and other charges.

Arlington ISD made counselors available for students Friday and said they will remain available as long as needed.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday.

“No I’m not ready for Monday,” Bowers said. “I’m not.”

She knows if it's tough for her as an adult to process, it will be even tougher for the students when they return.

“A bunch of emotions,” Bowers said. “Kids won’t be able to focus. I know it’s going to be a bunch of emotions going on.”