At least one person is hospitalized after a report of a shooting at Bowie High School in Arlington Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

NBC 5 has confirmed one person has been injured and transported to an area hospital. The identity and age of the victim and the severity of the injuries have not been confirmed.

Police have not said anything about a motive or what led to the shooting. Police have also not announced any arrests.

The district said everyone inside the building was safe, that the school was on lockdown, and that students would not be dismissed on time. Arlington ISD said after 4 p.m. they will reunite students and families at 1001 E Division Street, at the AISD Athletics and Aquatics Center, and that parents will need to provide ID.

Arlington Police confirmed earlier in the afternoon they were at the school investigating an incident that occurred outside the building. From Texas Sky Ranger, several officers were seen investigating an area near a portable building on the south side of the campus, along Highbank Drive.

In tears, a parent told NBC 5's Keenan Willard her son texted her saying students heard multiple gunshots and screaming outside the building.

“Our kids are not safe,” she said.

Nervous parents showing up outside Bowie High School in Arlington, which is still on lockdown.



Administrators telling them students are still sheltering in place and can’t be released yet.



No word what happened, PD only saying “an incident outside the school.”@NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/VPn37vgo5W — Keenan Willard (@KeenanNBC5) April 24, 2024

Highbank Drive, which runs west-east on the south side of the campus, remains closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon.

