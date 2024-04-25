Mothers of gun violence victims are encouraging Bowie High School students to speak up after a shooting took the life of an 18-year-old on campus Wednesday.

No classes were held Thursday at Bowie High School after the deadly shooting of Etavion Barnes. Arlington ISD announced classes would not resume until Monday, but police investigators were back on campus as they continued their investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bowie High School went on lockdown around 2:50 p.m. after Barnes was shot outside, near a portable classroom building.

A description of the suspected shooter was given to police and a person matching that description was found, approximately 20 minutes after the shooting, still on campus near the baseball field. Police say that person was later identified as 17-year-old Julian Howard who is now in custody charged on one count of murder and possession of a controlled substance. But no weapon has been recovered.

This latest gun violence death brought mothers to the school who can relate to what happened.

“Another mother has lost a loved one through gun violence,” the founder of the nonprofit Mothers of Murdered Angels said outside the school. “That’s why I’m out here with other mothers and supporters walking the sidewalk.”

Hamilton's daughter was killed in 2018 and her grandson in 2020.

“She’s lost,” Hamilton said. “You’re lost at that point. You’re lost.”

Hamilton created the nonprofit to help others navigate what she's been through.

Hamilton asked for students to make sure they speak up.

“You see something say something,” Hamilton said. “Even if it’s not you being bullied. You see something say something because that could save a child’s life. We can all work together because one person, one organization, can’t do what we need to do.”

Arlington police say Howard is not talking to detectives so they still don't know what led up to the shooting.