Parents have mixed feelings sending kids back to school after shooting

It was a scenario Brandon Henderson only saw on television - until Wednesday. Now it was his daughter's school, the site of a crime scene.

“It was a little scary that you can’t get inside to help your child and you’re stuck in the car praying that everything will be ok," said Henderson Monday morning.

Monday morning, students returned to class at Bowie High School in Arlington after the district directed more security and counseling staff to the campus. Last Wednesday, police accused a 17-year-old of shooting his fellow classmate near the portables.

“The feeling was a little apprehensive to bring her back here, not knowing how did a gun get around the school, you know, from outside," Henderson said.

Wednesday the learning process was interrupted when school resource officers found 18-year-old Etavian Barnes lying on the ground near the portables with several gunshot wounds. Police arrested 17-year-old Julian Howard shortly after near the parking lot. Barnes is innocent until proven guilty in court.

Howard remains in jail Monday after police charged him with killing Barnes. Friends and family held a vigil for Barnes over the weekend. The murder weapon has yet to be found according to police.

“Two lives ruined. Two lives ruined. Graduation is about to happen next week. Sad. Sad for this community," said Derrick Obasohan, whose daughter attends Bowie High School. He dropped her off Monday morning.

“She was a little bit shocked. It’s the first day back. There’s a lot of police presence here. I believe she will be ok today," said Obasohan.

Other parents had different opinions.

“I’m just really concerned. My daughter, she had to come back today but I am... I’m scared for their safety," said Gabrielle Eunice.

Eunice said it reminded her of another shooting near campus in 2020. Their family is having a real conversation about moving both their daughters out of Bowie High School.

“She doesn't feel comfortable with it but she know she has to, she has like six more weeks," said Eunice.

Arlington ISD has dedicated more security and counseling staff to campus this week. Increased counselors stand ready for students dealing with the fallout.

Police continue to search for the murder weapon with the help of Federal ATF investigators. Campus leadership tries to return to normal as they wind down the semester.