Row, row, row was the plan for some gym members who wanted to do #SomethingGood for a Dallas-based nonprofit.

Shout out to the rowers at Orange Theory in Colleyville!

They recently held a row-a-thon to raise funds for the American Heart Association. All that work paid off!

Members raised more than $36,000; more than any other Orange Theory location in the country.

The mission is also personal for Dottie Wood, one of the gym’s owners. She was born with a congenital heart defect and loves supporting the Heart Association's mission to improve heart health and help families with children with heart defects.