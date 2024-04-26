The Dallas Chapter of the Links Incorporated recently celebrated a new class of graduates from their STEAM Academy.

“Our chapter addresses the problem of the significant opportunity gap for people of color in STEM fields. Specifically, in Dallas, women constitute about 43% of the total workforce, yet only 23% of STEM jobs. This gap especially harms women of color. Gender stereotypes, lack of confidence in math & science, male-dominated cultures, & few female role models, deter women from entering STEM fields,” Tracey Nash-Huntley, chapter member, said.

The academy hosted eight sessions for middle and high-school-aged girls who had chosen to be part of the academy.

This year was special because they paid tribute to the late Honorable Eddie Bernice Johnson and honored her dedication to the STEAM Academy by announcing the inaugural recipients of $1000 scholarships in her honor for six of the outstanding scholars for their performance.

“Our goal is to develop transformational programming that provides our scholars with experiences they might not get in their schools or home environments…most importantly, connections with dynamic female STEAM leaders from diverse backgrounds and STEAM fields…most of whom look like them…. our primary objective is to increase interest & readiness in STEAM subjects, build confidence, & encourage scholars to pursue STEAM degree programs & ultimately STEAM careers,” Huntley said.

15 scholars received awards for Perfect Attendance for all eight sessions, the orientation, six STEAM sessions, and the Community Service Session.