Hail falls on North Texas hours after eclipse on April 8, 2024 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 26 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail that fell on North Texas as severe storms moved through North Texas hours after the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. 8 photos 1/8 Jon Hail from the 8:20 storm in Greenville 2/8 Karina Colon-Webber [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Mesquite hail pic 3/8 HE Quarter size hail in balch springs texas by belt line and i20 4/8 William Taylor Marble sized hail in Mesquite. 5/8 Luis Hernandez Luis Mesquite, Tx Oh, how the weather can turn……This afternoon, Spectacular phenomenon, This Evening same, Gotta love Texas, Luis Hernandez 6/8 Jesse Ortiz Mesquite Hail 7/8 Christeen Jordan Sunnyvale Hail 8/8