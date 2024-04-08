Hail falls on North Texas hours after eclipse on April 8, 2024

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail that fell on North Texas as severe storms moved through North Texas hours after the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

8 photos
1/8
Jon
Hail from the 8:20 storm in Greenville
2/8
Karina Colon-Webber
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Mesquite hail pic
3/8
HE
Quarter size hail in balch springs texas by belt line and i20
4/8
William Taylor
Marble sized hail in Mesquite.
5/8
Luis Hernandez
Luis Mesquite, Tx Oh, how the weather can turn……This afternoon, Spectacular phenomenon, This Evening same, Gotta love Texas, Luis Hernandez
6/8
Jesse Ortiz
Mesquite Hail
7/8
Christeen Jordan
Sunnyvale Hail
8/8
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comsevere storms

More Photo Galleries

Southwest Airlines catches stunning photos of total solar eclipse amid ‘Solarbration'
Southwest Airlines catches stunning photos of total solar eclipse amid ‘Solarbration'
Spectacular photos capture the total eclipse over North Texas
Spectacular photos capture the total eclipse over North Texas
The 2024 Solar Eclipse in pictures
The 2024 Solar Eclipse in pictures
Photos: Total eclipse over North Texas
Photos: Total eclipse over North Texas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us