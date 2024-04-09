The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 27, 2024, when you can safely dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications.

WHEN IS NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY?

Most collection locations will accept any unwanted medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE IS NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY?

To find a collection site near you, visit DEA.gov/TakeBackDay, there you can enter your location and find a collection site near you.

Medications can be brought in pill containers or loose in ziplock bags.

WHY YOU SHOULD GET RID OF UNWANTED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

The FDA recommends the prompt disposal of unwanted drugs to help reduce the chance that others accidentally take or misuse the medicine, and to help reduce drugs from entering the environment.

WHAT IF YOU CAN'T MAKE IT TO NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY?

If you are unable to drop off unwanted medications on Saturday, there are dozens of pharmacies that will accept and dispose of controlled substances year-round. Go to the Department of Justice's Controlled Substance Public Disposal Location website to search for a location near you.