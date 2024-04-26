A free event this weekend in Fort Worth will celebrate women-owned businesses. The Women's Market - Sip & Shop is hosted by a diverse organization called Women Who Collab.

Rachel Dickens founded the networking group to bring together women from all backgrounds. The community of women gets together once a quarter to uplift each other through life, careers, and businesses.

Women Who Collab is rooted in Dickens' own experience. She was the only girl in a family of boys and as she grew up, valued her female friendships.

"I found myself drawn to different women groups, whether it's for different purposes, whether it's for social, business, whatever it was but I often felt that there was like a disconnect between those groups," she said. "So, I decided to come up with Women Who Collab to bridge those gaps and have that collaboration."

Dickens will expand the Women Who Collab brand on Sunday with a new sip and shop event. A pop-up market will feature products and services owned or made by women.

"A different workshop each hour, some type of self care workshop so we're excited about those. Then also over 25 different women vendors from permanent jewelry to boutiques to your accessories and also other self care vendors as well," Dickens said.

The public is invited to head out and support women-owned businesses.

The Power of Women Market

Sun., 4/28, 12pm - 4pm

5th & Carroll Events

2713 W. 5th St.

Fort Worth, Tx 76107