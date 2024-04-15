Kickstart your health journey at Family Fit Fest

Join us at Family Fit Fest, brought to you by the Community Council of Greater Dallas (Community Council), who is celebrating more than 80 years connecting families to quality living. Happening on Saturday, April 27 at Dallas Market Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., this festival is all about kickstarting your health journey in a fun and engaging way.
Family Fit Fest is not just any ordinary event - it's a health and wellness extravaganza with a mission to get our community nutritionally, physically, mentally, financially, and spiritually fit! Get ready for a day filled with exciting activities, informative sessions, and opportunities to take charge of your well-being.
The festival aims to address various aspects of health, featuring more than 100 companies and nonprofits sharing free resources focused on enhancing and improving both family's and community's quality of life.
Don’t miss out on the Dallas Maverick cheerleaders and mascot Champ, FC Dallas Soccer, the Dancing Grannies, the Dallas Notre Dame School cheer team, a small, private school for special needs students, Line Dancing, Zumba, Yoga, Music Therapy, live music/DJ, Photo Booth and more.
You can expect a day filled with informative sessions, and interactive activities such as live cooking demonstrations featuring vegan, keto, paleo, and healthy cooking. To make sure you are on the right track to your health journey, the Community Council will be providing bags of fresh produce to send home with the first 200 families.
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
The first 500 at the gate will get a free Family Fit Fest t-shirt.
Mark your calendars for this exciting event that promises to inspire you towards a healthier lifestyle!
(Admission and parking is FREE. Concessions cost is additional)
Family Fit Fest
Saturday, April 17
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: Dallas Market Hall
For more information visit HERE
Community Council of Greater Dallas
Community
Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.
The Community Council of Greater Dallas is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that focuses on addressing social issues and improving the quality of life for individuals and families in the Dallas area. We work on various initiatives related to healthcare, housing, education, and meeting other community needs. Our mission is to provide leadership in moving individuals and families from surviving to thriving. We improve quality of life by alleviating poverty, fostering independence and wellness, and connecting people to the resources they need. We envision vital communities that enable each individual to achieve his or her full potential vital communities in which individuals and families are stable and achieve economic security; where people live healthy lives with maximum independence and resilience; and where people are engaged in building opportunities.