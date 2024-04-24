Dallas Cinco de Mayo – parade & fiesta 2024

Get ready to celebrate Hispanic heritage and community spirit alongside NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at the Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival presented by the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts (OCCA)! This vibrant event, hosted by the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, is a family-friendly affair that showcases the rich cultural tapestry of Dallas all while celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Although Cinco de Mayo is mistakenly thought to be Mexico’s independence day, this historic day celebrates the Battle of Puebla and Mexico’s victory over the French. Although it’s not a highly celebrated holiday in Mexico, here in the US it’s recognized as a day to commemorate Mexican history and culture. It’s the same mission Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts champions and unites our DFW community through Hispanic food, music, and the parade.

The festivities start at 9 am with a warm welcome, later the parade kicks off at 10 am along downtown's historic Jefferson Boulevard. As floats adorned with colorful decorations make their way through the streets, judges will be on the lookout for the best float as the float competition takes place. The air will be filled with lively DJ music, and attendees can look forward to delicious offerings from food trucks lining the Jefferson Boulevard route.

The Historic Jefferson Boulevard area has blossomed into a hub for small businesses, including fruterias, quinceanera shops, and authentic Mexican eateries. The parade route passes iconic landmarks like the Texas Theatre, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 in supporting OCCA as they bring together families and communities for a day of fun, culture, and celebration!

Dallas Cinco De Mayo Parade & Festival

Schedule of Events:

Saturday, May 4

9 am: Welcome Reception

9:45 am: Parade Step Off

10 am: Parade Kick Off

12 - 1 pm: Parade awards

Location: 223 W. Jefferson Blvd. Dallas, TX

For more information visit HERE.

About Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts: The Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts was founded in 1995 to promote the arts & education through unique cultural programs in a bilingual format. OCCA is a non-profit federal tax-exempt 501 (c) 3 organization.