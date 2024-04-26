NBC 5 DFW Community Calendar

Get ready to discover all the exciting events and activities happening in the Dallas-Fort Worth community! The NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Community Calendar is your go-to resource for the best of what's going on around town.

From family-friendly fun to enriching cultural attractions, our community calendar has it all listed in chronological order. Whether you're looking for kid-friendly adventures, adult-focused events, or opportunities to explore your city, we've got you covered.

Each month, we'll be updating the calendar with the latest happenings, so be sure to check back often. Simply click on the event details to learn more and get ready to immerse yourself in all that the DFW community has to offer.

Get out there and start exploring - the possibilities are endless! Let's make the most of everything our vibrant city has to give.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

DALLAS CINCO DE MAYO PARADE Y FIESTAS

Don’t miss, The Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade and Fiestas on Saturday, May 4th,

at the historic Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas.

This is a FREE, FUN, family event.

For more information visit HERE.

WHEN:

SATURDAY, MAY 4

9AM – 1PM

HISTORIC JEFFERSON BLVD.

DALLAS, TX

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION

Celebrate the Cinco de Mayo at La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth on

Sunday, May 5th. This all-day festival and celebration of Mexican culture

features live music, ballet folklorico, great food and much more.

For more information visit HERE.

WHEN:

SUNDAY, MAY 5

1PM – 6PM

LA GRAN PLAZA DE FORT WORTH

4200 S. FREEWAY

FORT WORTH, TX

SONIDOS DEL SUMMER

Sonidos del Summer, presented by James L. West Center for Dementia Care,

is back with three unforgettable Latin concerts at Marine Park in Fort Worth!

Mark your calendars for May 18th, July 6th and September 7th

and bring your family and friends.

For more information visit HERE.

WHEN:

SATURDAYS, MAY 18, JULY 6 & SEPTEMBER 7

6PM – 10PM

MARINE PARK

303 NW 20TH STREET

FORT WORTH, TX

Sponsored by: