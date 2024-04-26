NBC 5 DFW Community Calendar

Get ready to discover all the exciting events and activities happening in the Dallas-Fort Worth community! The NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Community Calendar is your go-to resource for the best of what's going on around town.
DALLAS CINCO DE MAYO PARADE Y FIESTAS
Don’t miss, The Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade and Fiestas on Saturday, May 4th,
at the historic Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas.
This is a FREE, FUN, family event.
For more information visit HERE.
WHEN:
SATURDAY, MAY 4
9AM – 1PM
HISTORIC JEFFERSON BLVD.
DALLAS, TX
CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION
Celebrate the Cinco de Mayo at La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth on
Sunday, May 5th. This all-day festival and celebration of Mexican culture
features live music, ballet folklorico, great food and much more.
For more information visit HERE.
WHEN:
SUNDAY, MAY 5
1PM – 6PM
LA GRAN PLAZA DE FORT WORTH
4200 S. FREEWAY
FORT WORTH, TX
SONIDOS DEL SUMMER
Sonidos del Summer, presented by James L. West Center for Dementia Care,
is back with three unforgettable Latin concerts at Marine Park in Fort Worth!
Mark your calendars for May 18th, July 6th and September 7th
and bring your family and friends.
For more information visit HERE.
WHEN:
SATURDAYS, MAY 18, JULY 6 & SEPTEMBER 7
6PM – 10PM
MARINE PARK
303 NW 20TH STREET
FORT WORTH, TX
