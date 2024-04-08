Spectacular photos capture the total eclipse over North Texas

NBC 5 viewers took some spectacular photos of the total solar eclipse over North Texas.

91 photos
1/91
Stan Folsom
Totality from Prosper Texas
2/91
Jim Winfrey
Exiting Totality with 3 Solar Flares Visible
3/91
Jim Winfrey
Exiting Totality with 3 Solar Flares Visible
4/91
Laura Weaver
We had light clouds creating epic solar eclipse
5/91
Kaleb Fulton
I’m a Dallas-based photographer and I wanted to share some photos that I
took of the Solar Eclipse today. Feel free to share!
6/91
Greg Rice
The Wedding Ring with some Bailey’s Beads
Eclipse photo from Colleyville, Tx
Nikon D90
f11
ISO 200
Shutter speed 2000
pushing green
7/91
Myra
From S23 Samsung Phone
8/91
Brady Bowmer
@bradybowmerr
9/91
Ayden Kuo
March 8th 2024 solar eclipse in FlowerMound Texas. Photo by 14 year old aviation photographer Ayden Kuo – Lamar Middle School
10/91
Kaleb Fulton
I’m a Dallas-based photographer and I wanted to share some photos that I
took of the Solar Eclipse today. Feel free to share!
11/91
Kaleb Fulton
I’m a Dallas-based photographer and I wanted to share some photos that I
took of the Solar Eclipse today. Feel free to share!
12/91
kcmsw120608@gmail.com
13/91
Steve Hall
Near-totality at 2:25pm. Panasonic DCC-ZS40.
14/91
Samantha Combs
While some saw an eclipse….. I saw the dark side of the moon… Samantha Combs
15/91
Lorri Lewis
Pics taking on my phone (Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra with solar glasses on lense)
16/91
April 8th 2024 solar eclipse in FlowerMound Texas. Photo by 14 year old aviation photographer Ayden Kuo – Lamar Middle School
17/91
Brad Anthe
Photos I took of the Eclipse
18/91
April 8th 2024 solar eclipse in FlowerMound Texas. Photo by 14 year old aviation photographer Ayden Kuo – Lamar Middle School
19/91
Jamie Papenfuss
Godley Tx eclipse at 1343.
20/91
Das Mitchell
Picture of the totality of the eclipse shot from Far North Dallas, shot on Sony a9i with the 100-400 lens
21/91
Shawn Lawson
I’d love to share some of my eclipse photos with you!
22/91
April 8th 2024 solar eclipse in FlowerMound Texas. Photo by 14 year old aviation photographer Ayden Kuo – Lamar Middle School
23/91
Thomas Dollar
Photo of eclipse at totality in Grapevine TX – approx 1:40pm.
24/91
Amanda Bowmer
My son, Brady is a junior at Celina high school and will be Majoring in
Photography. Here are the amazing photos he took today! @bradybowmerr
25/91
Bob Pecot
This photo shot with the camera set-up shown. We had clear skies during the totality.
26/91
Greg Rice
The Cheshire Cat and The Wedding Ring with Bailey’s Beads taken in Colleyville, Tx Greg Rice
27/91
Shawn Lawson
I’d love to share some of my eclipse photos with you!
28/91
Nikki Auberry
It was so amazing to see the eclipse today. Lucky the clouds moved around. This was taken with my phone. Love it.
29/91
Brad Anthe
Photos I took of the Eclipse
30/91
Shawn Lawson
I’d love to share some of my eclipse photos with you!
31/91
Price Wooldridge
Total Eclipse in progress, peeking out from the clouds.
32/91
Kevin Chao
Wanted to share the love from today…..Shots of the eclipse (from Austin pedestrian bridge as I was visiting my partner for the week, I am from Fort Worth)! First is a series that I captured and the other is of us. Feel free to use, just please give photo credits and let me know if you do. Cheers,
Kevin
33/91
Stephanie Herring
Eclipse photos
34/91
Stephanie Herring
Eclipse photos
35/91
Stephanie Herring
Eclipse photos
36/91
Stephanie Herring
Eclipse photos
37/91
Stephanie Herring
Eclipse photos
38/91
Kat Balch
These were taken on my Samsung Galaxy22S. ~Kat
39/91
Natalie Tirrill
I took this photo of a plane crossing the eclipse during totality in Oaklawn at 1:40pm
40/91
Katy Locke
Sharing photos I took of the eclipse today in Wylie, Tx!
Katy Locke
41/91
Katy Locke
Sharing photos I took of the eclipse today in Wylie, Tx!
Katy Locke
42/91
Katy Locke
Sharing photos I took of the eclipse today in Wylie, Tx!
Katy Locke
43/91
Michael Cleveland
44/91
Avash Kusle
Photo I got during totatilty of the total solar eclipse that happened today on april 8th. Taken in Plano Texas at Plano Academy High School with a canon r5c with a canon 100mm-500mm lens.
45/91
Madalyn Feldman
Eclipse view, Anna, TX
46/91
Madalyn Feldman
Eclipse view, Anna, TX
47/91
Madalyn Feldman
Eclipse view, Anna, TX
48/91
James Watson
James Watson Location Ft Worth Hwy 360 and Trinity Blvd. James
49/91
Tyler Totin
April 8th, 2024. Solar eclipse photos take in Grapevine, Texas at Parr Park. Great viewing weather with a few clouds. Amazing experience!!! Tyler Totin
50/91
Tyler Totin
April 8th, 2024. Solar eclipse photos take in Grapevine, Texas at Parr Park. Great viewing weather with a few clouds. Amazing experience!!! Tyler Totin
51/91
James Watson
James Watson Location Ft Worth Hwy 360 and Trinity Blvd. James
52/91
Tyler Totin
April 8th, 2024. Solar eclipse photos take in Grapevine, Texas at Parr Park. Great viewing weather with a few clouds. Amazing experience!!! Tyler Totin
53/91
Ruth E. Foster
From Ruth Foster
Sent from my iPhone
54/91
Shawn Brewer
The Diamond Ring from the 2024 elcipse
55/91
Jorge Velez
Such an amazing experience. —
*Jorge Velez*
56/91
Ronald Shipp
The sun’s corona during totality today.
57/91
Michael Scott Cleveland
Solar eclipse, 2024 cloudy but amazing!
58/91
Nathanael Browning
Couple shots from South Fort Worth
59/91
Mike
Picture taken near Whiterock Lake by Peavy Rd.
Fuji X-T3
f/9
1/250
32°51’09.2″N 96°42’59.1″W
60/91
Jackson, Jordan N
I took these photos from the front of David W Carter High School where my students and I were watching the eclipse! One of them right at totality even caught the airplane in the photo! My name is Jordan Jackson
61/91
Jorge Velez
Such an amazing experience. —
*Jorge Velez*
62/91
David Pascua
My name is David Pascua, a freelance photographer from Wilmington, North
Carolina. I traveled to Dallas to capture images of today’s solar eclipse,
and I’d like to share it with your news broadcast and the fine folks of
Dallas/Ft. Worth. I captured today’s celestial event from across AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
63/91
David Pascua
“Diamond Ring” phase of today’s solar eclipse, captured by global adventure photographer, David Pascua (Wilmington, North Carolina)
64/91
Ross Reitzammer
I thought the clouds added another dimension to the experience!
65/91
Norm Fitzgerald
Taken from my backyard in Sachse,TX.
66/91
David Pascua
Good Evening, NBC DFW! My name is David Pascua, a freelance photographer from Wilmington, North
Carolina. I traveled to Dallas to capture images of today’s solar eclipse,
and I’d like to share it with your news broadcast and the fine folks of
Dallas/Ft. Worth. I captured today’s celestial event from across AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
67/91
ron henderson
Totality of Eclipse with solar flares.
68/91
Patricia cedillo
Here are a few pictures I took of the eclipse in totality today. Patricia Cedillo
Mesquite TX
69/91
Patricia cedillo
Here are a few pictures I took of the eclipse in totality today. Patricia Cedillo
Mesquite TX
70/91
Patricia cedillo
Here are a few pictures I took of the eclipse in totality today. Patricia Cedillo
Mesquite TX
71/91
Patricia cedillo
Here are a few pictures I took of the eclipse in totality today. Patricia Cedillo
Mesquite TX
72/91
Matt Hack
Collage of Eclipse phases.
73/91
Ron Shockley
I made this montage of today’s 4/8/24 Total Solar Eclipse from select photos I took in Flower Mound with my Canon 6D MkII and a 400mm lens from about 12:25pm to around 2:30pm.
74/91
Briana Files
75/91
Briana Files
76/91
Ahmed
Taken in the beautiful city of Mansfield. Best wishes, Ahmed & Shay
77/91
Stacey Bryce
C.E.O. Chris Carrigan called for a company break for everyone to experience the Lone Star Eclipse today.
See the CEO of pNeo – manufacturer of products like Baby Shusher in the image attached (C.E.O. was laying on the concrete to watch the eclipse).
The other is a captured image of the local view of our eclipse and some of the employees enjoying the time to take in the view.
The employees love pNeo’s break opportunities that we get often but the Eclipse is one for the books.
78/91
Sam Vargas
During the total eclipse I took this one with my old Nikon camera.
79/91
Daniel Wood
In case you’re looking for more photos to run.
80/91
Justin Maune
I just took this photo a few hours ago. Travelled 30 hours from so cal
to texas to see this. The clouds were looking terrible. Overcast. And then
it cleared. Like a miracle. 10 minutes before totality, the sky was clear,
and I was able to snap this pic. Took this on a sony a6400, a 500mm f/11,
and a star adventurer mini. Taken from Kimball Bend Park in Central Texas
81/91
Mike
The pictures from White Rock Lake after the total eclipse are a vivid reminder of the unbelievable experience, now preserved in photographic memory.
82/91
Greg Wilkins
Thanks for all the fantastic eclipse coverage over the past few days. We had a small watch party at our house near McClendon-Chisholm. We spent our time enjoying the phenomenon and yelling for the clouds to move. Fortunately we were able to capture all the various phases of coverage. I threw this together this morning to have as a great memory.
83/91
dbcowtown
Eclipse from Aledo Tx
84/91
Cora
Coralynn Cole, a student studying photojournalism at UNT. I got some
photos from the eclipse today that show the impact of the eclipse through
during and after photos.
85/91
Justin Maune
I just took this photo a few hours ago. Travelled 30 hours from so cal to texas to see this. The clouds were looking terrible. Overcast. And then it cleared. Like a miracle. 10 minutes before totality, the sky was clear, and I was able to snap this pic. Took this on a sony a6400, a 500mm f/11, and a star adventurer mini.
86/91
Robert Elmore
I took this one from Fort Worth.
87/91
Robert Elmore
I took this one from Meacham Airport at Accord Aviation in Fort Worth.
88/91
Christopher Rusanowsky
Taken Lake Dallas
89/91
Christopher Rusanowsky
Taken Lake Dallas
90/91
Ryan Aerial Photographer
A few from Dallas Executive Airport. Ryan Short
Photographer / Pilot / Regional Manager
https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.RedWingAerials.com__;!!PIZeeW5wscynRQ!p5rWcwrdqSZBVeerNoyo4XcMxT9Fpcps-XfpGLzEw5O1g71M0-JnNQH-OqvHj1kauIW13zilYjWyLHtRxy6NL0c$
(469)-740-2222
91/91
Craig Elliott
Solar Eclipse taken in Fort Worth.

This article tagged under:

Total Eclipse 2024solar eclipseEclipse

More Photo Galleries

O.J. Simpson, a life in pictures
O.J. Simpson, a life in pictures
Memorial stones stolen from 9/11 tribute site in North Texas
Memorial stones stolen from 9/11 tribute site in North Texas
PHOTOS: Newly engaged couple gets the shot of a lifetime with 2024 solar eclipse
PHOTOS: Newly engaged couple gets the shot of a lifetime with 2024 solar eclipse
Southwest Airlines catches stunning photos of total solar eclipse amid ‘Solarbration'
Southwest Airlines catches stunning photos of total solar eclipse amid ‘Solarbration'
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us