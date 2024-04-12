Tax Day is Monday and help is still available

Ahead of Monday’s deadline to file a federal income tax return, the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in downtown Dallas is open on Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is located at 1100 Commerce, Room 121 in Dallas.

No appointment is required. You may see high demand and have to wait in line. You’ll need to bring two forms of ID along with documentation relevant to your question. You can read more about what to bring here.

You can find a list of all TACs and available hours here.

The TAC can answer questions about things like verifying your identity, account adjustments or making payments. However, the TAC can not help you prepare a tax return.

If you already know you’re not going to be ready to file your federal income tax return by Tax Day, read on for how to get more time to prepare your return.

HOW TO AN EXTENSION ONLINE

April 15 is also the deadline to request an extension if you’re not ready to file your 2023 federal income tax return.

You can use tax software or IRS Free File to electronically request an automatic extension here. Anyone, at any income level, can use Free File to ask for an extension.

Form 4868, the extension form, is short. A filer doesn’t have to provide a reason for the extension. An extension gives taxpayers until October 15 to get your return in.

ESTIMATE WHAT YOU OWE

An extension to file a tax return is not an extension to pay. Taxpayers have to estimate their tax liability and pay by April 15 to avoid penalties. You could work through the IRS’s 1040-ES 2023 Estimated Tax Worksheet which includes instructions for estimating what you owe.

If you’re not sure if you would owe, Dallas-based tax preparer Duke Alexander Moore explained filers can start by looking at what you owed last year.

“The number one way to really avoid the penalty is, look at did you have a tax liability last year? Pay that in, at the bare minimum,” Moore said.

If you can’t afford to pay, Moore said filers should still request the extension. Many taxpayers can apply for an installment agreement online. You can read into those options here.

