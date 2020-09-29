Amazon Makes Personal Delivery to Surprise an Arlington Teenager Battling Cancer

An Area Manager for Amazon's Fort Worth delivery station sprang into action when he found out a special LEGO set for a local teen battling cancer went missing.

Cellphone video shows the moment Chris Hawkins, An Area Manager for Delivery Operations at Amazon, showed up at the Saina family’s doorstep.

He surprised 13-year-old Isaiah Saina with a new LEGO set to replace the one that was lost. He also brought a few more special edition LEGO sets for him.

Saina has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. His grandmother ordered a special collector's edition set - which was worth more than $400, to cheer him up as he toughs out chemo.

Somehow, it got lost and never made it to their doorstep.

Hawkins and Amazon found a new LEGO set, ordered it, and refunded the family’s money.

Saina, his mom and grandma were all there for the sweet surprise.

“We walked out and we couldn’t believe it. We just couldn’t believe it!” said grandmother Vickie Guillot.

“I can’t thank you enough for what you did. Honestly, it was just a really good thing to do for me, and I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart," Saina said.

“I just wanted to make sure he got it. That was the whole point, to make sure he got what he needed. We deliver smiles, and this was a smile I wanted to see," Hawkins said.

Saina's mom says building LEGO sets has helped get his mind off the chemo and cancer. He’s on track to finish chemotherapy at the end of this year.