There is Something Good going on in the Arlington Independent School District that has been in the works for the better part of five years.

The district recently celebrated the opening of the 105th new elementary school playground in recent years.

The playgrounds were part of a funding program that voters approved when they passed a school bond in 2019.

Every elementary school in the Arlington ISD now has at least one new playground, and many of them have two – one for Pre-K to 1st graders, and one for kids in second grades through fifth grade.

According to a district news release, both staff and students had a say in the design of the playgrounds.

There was also a concerted effort to make sure that each one of the newly-built playgrounds included play equipment that is accessible to students who have disabilities and handicaps.