Burleson ISD celebrates graduates of fire academy

The Burleson Fire Department is doing something good to fuel the next generation of firefighters.

The city teamed with the Burleson ISD to create a training program for future firefighters. The BISD/BFD Fire Academy Program is a two-year program for juniors and seniors.

The program lets high school students get fired up about a career in emergency services and get training that won't break the bank.

They're able to earn basic structure fire protection and emergency medical technician basic certifications while in high school.

The school board recently recognized the newest fire academy graduates.

Haze Beard, Brenden Boyd, Carson Denny, and Mason Nevling are now dedicated members of the Burleson Fire Department. The district says the four are "a testament to the success of investing in local talent."

The fire academy has been in existence since 2012, with this year being the 12th graduating class.