something good

Burleson ISD celebrates graduates of fire academy

The school district and fire department created a two-year training program for juniors and seniors

By Deborah Ferguson

Burleson ISD

The Burleson Fire Department is doing something good to fuel the next generation of firefighters.

The city teamed with the Burleson ISD to create a training program for future firefighters. The BISD/BFD Fire Academy Program is a two-year program for juniors and seniors.

The program lets high school students get fired up about a career in emergency services and get training that won't break the bank.

They're able to earn basic structure fire protection and emergency medical technician basic certifications while in high school.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The school board recently recognized the newest fire academy graduates.

Haze Beard, Brenden Boyd, Carson Denny, and Mason Nevling are now dedicated members of the Burleson Fire Department. The district says the four are "a testament to the success of investing in local talent."

Wake Up to Something Good

Every morning, NBC 5 Today is dedicated to delivering you positive local stories of people doing good, giving back and making a real change in our community.

something good 20 hours ago

TWU nutrition student turns capstone project into cookbook to help others

something good Feb 21

Grandmother inspires local author's debut novel

The fire academy has been in existence since 2012, with this year being the 12th graduating class.

This article tagged under:

something goodBurleson
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us