Arlington

Arlington police investigating shooting involving officer

No officers were injured in the North Arlington shooting

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCDFW.com

Arlington police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer Thursday evening.

The shooting happened near Collins Street and NE Green Oaks Boulevard.

One person was shot and transported to a hospital, according to police.

According to police, the initial call was to an apartment complex in the area.

No officers were injured.

