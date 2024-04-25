Arlington police investigating shooting involving officer

Arlington police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer Thursday evening.
The shooting happened near Collins Street and NE Green Oaks Boulevard.
One person was shot and transported to a hospital, according to police.
According to police, the initial call was to an apartment complex in the area.
No officers were injured.
