The Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. Dallas traded down five spots while targeting a group that lost two starters to free agency.

The Cowboys sent the 24th overall pick to Detroit while adding an early third-round choice. The trade gave Dallas four picks in the top 100.

The Lions took Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold at No. 24.

Guyton played mostly right tackle in two seasons with the Sooners after starting his college career not far from the home of the Cowboys at TCU.

"I had a lot of conversations with the Cowboys. I kind of had a feeling they were going to make me their guy. I really love the Cowboys. I couldn't be more excited," said Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton on being the Dallas Cowboys' first-round draft pick.

Last month, the Cowboys lost two starters on their offensive line when left tackle and eight-time Pro Bowl Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz signed with the New York Jets and Washington Commanders.

Those departures, plus right guard Zack Martin’s cloudy future in 2025 following a contract year, made an offensive lineman the likely target.

The addition of Guyton might allow the Cowboys to keep 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith at left guard. Tyler Smith spent most of his rookie season filling for an injured Tyron Smith before switching to left guard last season.

Who is Tyler Guyton?

The 6-7, 322-pounder declared for the draft after four collegiate seasons, two in Norman.

He played 1,064 career snaps on the offensive line at Oklahoma after spending his first two seasons as an offensive lineman and occasional H-back at TCU. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 acclaim from the league's head coaches in 2023 and started 14 of his 20 games as a Sooner. All but one start came at right tackle, where he protected left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Guyton was allowed just two sacks on 548 career pass-blocking plays, according to his OU profile.