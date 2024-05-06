Allen

Allen Premium Outlets unveils permanent memorial on first anniversary of mass shooting

Eight people were killed, including three children, and seven others were injured in a mass shooting at the sprawling outdoor mall on May 6, 2023

By Larry Collins

A permanent monument memorializing the eight people killed on May 6, 2023, in an attack at the Allen Premium Outlets was unveiled Monday, on the first anniversary of the massacre.

Among those killed in the May 6 attack were three children, including two young sisters and a little boy who died alongside his two parents. Three other adults were killed, including a mall security guard who died helping direct shoppers to safety. Seven others were injured in the shooting.

Allen Mayor Baine Brooks spoke with NBC 5 ahead of the anniversary of the tragedy.

"It was very difficult to watch. I know for me, I never imagined that day would come in this city, the city of Allen. Allen has changed. We know that bad people do bad things in good places. Allen has changed," Brooks said.

A permanent memorial is intalled outside the Allen Premium Outlets remembering the victims of the May 6, 2023 mass shooting.

As the city and residents continue to grieve and recover, first responders are continuing to work to make sure another mass shooting never happens again.

"Just because it's never happened in the same place twice doesn't mean that it can't or that it won't," said Lt. Kris Wirstrom, Allen Police Department. "We don't have the luxury of taking a break. We have to be ready."

On Monday afternoon, at 3:36 p.m., Allen will hold a citywide moment of silence. Everyone affected by the loss is encouraged to join in no matter where they are located.

