Dallas deputies remove snake from family's SUV while investigating car crash

Dallas County traffic deputies recently found themselves serving and protecting the community in an unusual way: by handling car crashes and snakes.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were already on the scene of a car accident at IH345 and Woodall Rodgers near downtown Dallas when a lady approached by a woman who told them there was a snake in her car.

The woman and her family were going to the airport to catch a flight to Disney World when the snake slithered out from under the hood onto the windshield while driving, deputies said.

Deputy Barber bravely intervened, successfully removing the snake from under the SUV's hood and saving the family's day. His agency captured the photogenic moment in a social media post.

Dallas County Sheriff

In a photo, the deputy is seen looking under the vehicle's hood. A second photo shows Deputy Barber holding the unidentified snake, which looked to be a few feet long.

Authorities didn't say if the snake was taken to an animal control facility or released back into the wild.