Family celebrates spring break with bucket list trip

Spring break is over and it's back to class today for thousands of North Texas students and teachers.

A family from Hurst spent the past week doing something good that will lead to a lifetime of memories.

The Ramos family - dad Omar who's the principal at Trimble Tech High School in Fort Worth, wife Judy, their son John-Ross and niece Debbie - spent Spring Break in Surprise, Arizona, watching some Texas Rangers baseball.

This bucket list trip was officially checked off this past week as the four saw the Rangers in action last Tuesday and Thursday.

Thursday's game was extra special. John-Ross celebrated his birthday with his name in lights on the big screen and a Rangers win.

The family got an unexpected surprise when they met broadcast icon Eric Nadel. They also got to see batting practice and get pictures of some of the players.

Omar Ramos tells NBC5, the family had talked for years about going to spring training, and they finally made it happen. After a great week of baseball and sightseeing, they're hoping they can do it again in the future.