$10k donation will help nonprofit do more for 4H and FFA kids

Community support and an insurance company's shear determination combined for something good for kids who raise, show and sell lambs.

Ladies on the Lamb is a nonprofit in Fort Worth whose members are businesswomen and entrepreneurs focused on buying lambs.

The women raise money to support the Texas 4-H and FFA young men and women who raise, show, and sell lambs at stock shows.

Years ago, founder Rebecca Clegg Emergy rallied support for her idea after noticing that sheep weren’t part of the frenzied bidding over goats, pigs and steers at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Junior Livestock Sale. The kids raising sheep had worked just as hard, but were getting fleeced at the final auction.

“Texas 4-H and FFA livestock development projects require a tremendous amount of discipline,” she said in a news release. "Young men and women should be rewarded for showing up and doing the work.”

A local insurance company submitted their work in a contest and got the ladies a $5,000 donation. They doubled that amount in an online voting contest.

Higginbotham originally received a $5,000 donation for Ladies on the Lamb, thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® through their 2024 Make More Happen™ Awards.

A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, where Higginbotham had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit.

Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000.