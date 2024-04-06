Hospital staff helps make 3-year-old's birthday ‘magical'

A North Texas mom says the hospital staff at an Allen hospital helped make her daughter's third birthday "magical."

Katie Owen says that her daughter Sophia has loved playing doctor since she was "itty bitty" and even says she wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

When asked what she wanted for her third birthday, Sophia said "Doctor." So the family decided to have lunch at their local hospital cafeteria hoping that Sophia would maybe get to see doctors and nurses eating lunch.

Sophia's birthday celebration at an Allen hospital

When the big day came, the family set off, with Sophia dressed in pink scrubs, a white lab coat and a stethoscope. Her little brother wore scrubs too.

Sophia was a hit as they walked into Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital — Owen explained it was her birthday and they were having lunch in the cafeteria, so they made Sophia an honorary doctor's badge complete with her picture.

What happened next, Owen said, was "pure magic."

Hospital staff showed up in the cafeteria with balloons and a cake, and multiple staff members serenaded her with "Happy Birthday."

Sophia met the head nurse, a doctor and even the hospital president.

Owen says looking at her daughter's face, "You would of thought she met Taylor Swift!!!"

Katie Owen mom shared the "magical" day with NBC 5 through photo and video submissions to iSee@nbcdfw.com