North Texas cities glow red to celebrate 10th annual Red Cross Giving Day

Several North Texas cities were bathed in red light at sunset Thursday. In observance of the 10th annual Red Cross Giving Day, the lights on buildings and landmarks across the North Texas skyline are turning their exterior lights red.

The national tradition began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first proclamation.

March is Red Cross Month, a time to honor the selfless work of Red Cross volunteers and staff who save lives by helping those in need after a disaster, supporting veterans and their families, gathering vital blood donations, and completing first aid and CPR/AED training, according to the American Red Cross.

Several cities across North Texas including Abilene, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Sherman and Tyler have issued announcements supporting Red Cross Month

The following local landmarks and more across DFW will be lit up red in support of Giving Day:

Dallas:

The Omni Hotel

Reunion Tower

AT&T Discovery District

Bank of America Plaza

KPMG Plaza

One Arts Plaza

Fort Worth:

Fort Worth City Hall

Sundance Square

Texas Christian University

Visit redcross.org/NorthTexas to donate financially, give blood or platelets, volunteer, or sign up for a lifesaving skills course.