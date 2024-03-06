Pop-up shop gets Johnson County students ready for prom

Something good happened in Johnson County this week to help high school students get ready for prom.

An afterschool prom pop-up shopping experience gave girls and guys the chance to find the right look without it costing them a penny.

More than 1,000 formal dresses, short and floor-length, in a variety of sizes and styles were available. Whatchamacallit of Dallas and the community donated the dresses; many of them still with tags on 'em.

More donated suits, shirts and ties meant more kids could find the right fit and look their best for prom night in April.

“People who think they can’t go to the prom because of the cost of a dress, or a suit can receive everything they need,” high school senior Makenna Shields said in a news release about the event. “I think this makes prom available to everyone who wants to come. There are so many beautiful dresses to choose from, everyone who comes will leave with something they will feel confident in wearing to prom.”

“A student came in Monday with her father,” said Nikki Bowman, assistant director of community programs for organizer Reach Across Johnson County. “She lost her mother to cancer three years ago and was so anxious to find a dress. She is being raised by her father and said they needed some help in selecting a dress for prom. We helped her find the perfect gown—and she looked like a princess.”

Reach Across Johnson County and Cleburne Bible Church joined forces for the two-day event. The invitation for the shopping spree went to students from Cleburne, Godley, Grandview, Keene and Rio Vista .

Cleburne ISD gets the shout out for getting us the pictures and information.

