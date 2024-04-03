Something good is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth for the very first time.

An event called Miracle Mission will give the gift of sound to 200 North Texans.

"We provide hearing aids at no cost to individuals. That's what we're doing with our Dallas Miracle Mission," said Jenni Hargraves, vice president of the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation is on a mission to provide free hearing aids to those who can't afford them.

On Saturday, April 13, the event that's changed lives in other communities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico comes to Dallas College - Pleasant Grove Center, 802 South Buckner Boulevard.

Eligibility must be determined first but if approved, 200 children and adults will get - for free - the hearing aids they thought were out of their budget.

"When we look at the investment in the Dallas community, this is a million-dollar investment with what we're doing. The cost of hearing aids ranges based on product based on hearing loss. What we will be providing for the patients that we will be serving on this one day are top-of-the-line hearing products. They are fully rechargeable, which means no batteries. We will also be able to care for the patient for as long as they have their hearing aids at no cost to them," Hargraves said.

Hargraves says the staff at the 15 Miracle-Ear clinics in North Texas are committed to the event and the care that will come after people are fitted.

"Our Dallas-Fort Worth community as far as Miracle-Ear goes, they already provide the gift of sound and they are enthusiastic but they wanted one in their community because they know how important it is to give back," Hargraves said. "They love what they get to do. They love changing lives and we're really able to do that because they're committed to continuing to care for their patients long after this event is done."

Information about the event is here. Click here to apply.