Japanese community launches effort to support North Texas Food Bank

More than 70 Japanese community members, business leaders, and students united for the launch of Nakayoshi, the fourth community affinity group supporting the mission of the North Texas Food Bank.

Nakayoshi means 'good friend' in Japanese.

It's modeled after the HungerMitao movement. Plano residents Raj and Anna Asava founded HungerMitao in 2017 to unite the Indian American community to support the food bank's mission of a hunger-free North Texas.

Raj Asava tells us, that the Japanese community will work to amplify efforts to nourish neighbors in need through cultural programming, volunteer efforts and fundraising.

Nakayoshi is now the fourth affinity group at the food bank. Three are connected to the Asian American community - HungerMitao, Nihao and Nayakoshi. SinHambre is led by the Hispanic and Latino community.

NTFB serves 13 counties: Dallas, Denton, Collin, Fannin, Rockwall, Hunt, Grayson, Kaufman, Ellis, Navarro, Lamar, Delta, and Hopkins.

The food bank started in 1982 when four women - Jo Curtis, Kathryn Hall, Lorraine Griffin Kircher, and Liz Minyard - began collecting and distributing donations of surplus food and grocery products through a network of charitable organizations across North Texas, establishing the North Texas Food Bank.