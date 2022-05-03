Dallas Police Shut Down Accused Fake Paper Tag Dealer

A man is in custody, accused of selling counterfeit temporary paper license tags in Dallas, police say.

According to the Dallas Police, the department's Auto Theft Task Force arrested 43-year-old Wayland Wayne Wright during an undercover operation after receiving a tip from a citizen.

Wright was booked into the Dallas County Jail Tuesday afternoon on a charge of tampering with a governmental record with the intent to defraud. The charge is a state jail felony.

Dallas police said they executed a search warrant at a location on the 3600 block of Sunnyvale Street on April 20 where they found additional fake paper tags along with $3,000 in cash.

Wright, according to a police statement, "admitted to printing multiple fake and fraudulent paper tags."

Police did not say how many tags they believe Wright printed or sold or say if he was printing them through the state's system.

It's not clear if Wright has an attorney and according to online jail records, a bond amount has not yet been set.

Following six months of reports by NBC 5 Investigates, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said last month that his officers had begun working undercover to stop the illegal sale of Texas paper tags in the city. Fort Worth announced a similar operation in February.

NBC 5 Investigates aired our first report in November 2021 exposing how crooks were able to obtain dealer licenses by registering with the state and paying a fee and then using those licenses to print hundreds of thousands of tags, which law enforcement officials suspected were being sold for profit.

Last week, state lawmakers in Austin, including Texas House Committee Chairman Terry Canales (D-Edinburg) pressed the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles for answers about how the agency allowed the illegal sale of temporary license plates to spiral out of control and demanded that somebody had to answer for the debacle.

In February, the agency said it could not move faster to revoke dealer licenses until the legislature gave them that authority and the board implemented new administrative rules. Those changes went into effect earlier this year and the agency has been able to shut down some dealers suspected of paper tag fraud.

Dallas police continue to investigate reports of paper tag fraud and asks the public to report those selling fake or fraudulent paper tags to their Auto Theft Unit at 214-671-3535 or by calling the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division at 888-368-4689.

