Texas DMV Cracks Down on Dealers Selling Temporary Paper Tags

More Texas car dealers have been cut off from issuing temporary paper license plates after the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles caught them selling the tags for profit.
During Tuesday’s TxDMV board meeting the acting director announced 30 dealers have been kicked out of the state's temporary tag system since January.
The crackdown comes in the months after a series of reports from NBC 5 Investigates highlighted the scope of the problem.
That's big progress toward stopping dealers who are illegally selling tags right out of the DMV’s system, but the board acknowledged there's a lot more to do as the bad guys adapt and continue to exploit other gaps in security.
PAPER TAG NATION
Despite months of discussion, the DMV still does not fingerprint car dealers before giving them a license.
As NBC 5 Investigates first reported months ago this allows criminals to become licensed dealers and get their hands on tags they can sell for big money.
During Thursday’s meeting, the DMV acting director said he hopes to have a fingerprinting plan to the board for approval in June.
But it's not clear however how soon fingerprinting could be implemented even if it's approved this summer.
That lack of a clear timeline frustrates some police officers who have spoken with NBC 5 Investigates.
But at least law enforcement and the DMV’s new leadership are now on the same page and agree fingerprinting is key to ending the fraud.
“Members the implementation of fingerprinting dealers during the initial application process and part of the license renewal is our best opportunity to ensure that bad actors do not gain access,” said Daniel Avitia, DMV acting executive director.
“I strongly agree with that because you have to know who you are giving access to your system and if you don't know who they are and they have a criminal background you are done,” said David Kohler, a deputy with the Travis County Sheriff's Department.
The DMV has still not given law enforcement real-time access to the temporary tag system so they can better investigate fraudulent tags involved in violent crimes and drug smuggling.
Avitia said Thursday the department is working on that and is dealing with some technical challenges, though, again, he gave no clear timeline on when that might happen.
