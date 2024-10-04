If you haven't registered to vote yet for the upcoming presidential election, you have until Monday to get it done. Oct. 7 is the voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the November election.

Voter advocates said checking your registration is crucial due to the Texas Secretary of State's recent update to the voter roll system.

In late August, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the State of Texas removed more than 1.1 million names from the voter rolls since a 2021 law. That included 460,000 names of "suspended" voters.

"Once a voter is placed on the suspense list, they are on that list for two federal election cycles. Assuming a voter has not, in fact, moved, they are still able to vote but will need to sign a statement of residence at the polls. At that time, the voter will no longer be on the suspense roll," wrote Alicia Pierce, assistant secretary of state for communications.

According to Texas Secretary of State staff, voters on the suspended list can still vote if they live in the same county where they were registered. When they show up at the polls on Election Day or during early voting, a suspended voter will be asked to fill out and sign a "Statement of Residence" form. If the voter has moved out of the county where they were registered, they must register to vote in their new county.

You can check your status at VoteTexas.gov. You can search voter registration records by voter ID and date of birth, driver's license number and date of birth, or name, county, and date of birth.

This link also takes you to a page of frequently asked questions for Texas voters.

Voter advocacy groups and nonprofits across the state will be busy checking for the voter rolls update as they host voter registration events now through Monday.

"I’ll say to both sides, that's part of the Secretary of State's office that they have to clean up the voter rolls. But it's also the timing of it and the optics of it,” said Diana Maldonado, executive director of the Jolt Action, a nonprofit that advocates for voters among Latino communities. “Especially with our young population that is very mobile, it’s important to continuously check. You never know, mistakes are made and it’s important to take a few seconds to check that. With the help of our canvassers, we can also talk you through that process and help you because time is of the essence.”

Jolt Action is the largest civic engagement organization statewide, with a presence in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin and other metro areas. The organization provides education on ballot issues and helps voters with the resources they need to cast a ballot in every election. According to their data, 1 in 3 eligible voters in Texas are Latino.

“We are a youth-led organization where we see the successes of youth talking to youth regarding the importance of voting and voter registration, and of learning about policies, issues, initiatives that are important to their livelihood,” said Maldonado. "We're at a juncture where democracy is at stake and it's very important from the national level all the way to the local level. It does start at the local level, so that's why we are empowering and talking to communities and to individuals on the importance of that their voice does matter."

Many organizations like Jolt are planning events and other efforts to get voters registered before the deadline.

The Texas League of Women’s Voters Dallas chapter is hosting several in the DFW area throughout the weekend:

Friday, Oct. 4

Madinah Masjid of Carrollton – 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Cedar Ridge Preserve Dallas – 8 a.m. until noon

Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma– 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Lush Cosmetics in NorthPark – Noon until 3 p.m

Sunday, Oct. 6

Cedar Ridge Preserve Dallas – 8 a.m. until noon

Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma– 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Half Price Books NW Hwy Dallas – 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Roll to the Polls Event Dallas – 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7

Dallas College Richland Campus – 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

KEY DATES FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7

Early voting begins Oct. 21.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 25 (received, not postmarked).

Early voting ends on Friday, Nov. 1.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. on Election Day will be allowed to vote.

If the ballot has not been postmarked, it must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m., or it can be received on Wednesday, Nov. 6, as long as it was postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day at the election location.

Click here for a full guide on getting ready to vote in the November election.