‘There is still time to register to vote,' Texas SOS says on National Voter Registration Day

Texas Secretary of State provides information on how to register to vote before November's election

In honor of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 17, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds Texans there is still time to register to vote ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 5.

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 7.

“Texans have just a few short weeks left to register to vote, and I want to ensure all eligible Texans who want to make their voices heard are registered and prepared to do so,” Nelson said.

Eligible Texans are encouraged to make a plan for voting. Directions on how to register to vote and how to update existing voter registrations can be found at VoteTexas.gov.

Texas voters must register to vote at least 30 days before an upcoming election date, and they do not have to declare a party affiliation when registering.

Registered voters can check their status on the Secretary of State’s VoteTexas.gov website.

TO BE ELIGIBLE TO VOTE YOU MUST ME

  • A United States citizen
  • A resident of the county where you register
  • At least 18 years old on Election Day

IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES

  • Oct. 7: Last day to register to vote
  • Oct. 21: Early voting begins
  • Oct. 25: Last day to apply for ballot by mail
  • Nov. 1: Early voting ends
  • Nov. 5: Election Day

For official information, including registration and vote-by-mail deadlines, please visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE.

ELECTION DAY

