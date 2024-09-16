The November election is less than 50 days away and time is running out to make sure your voter registration is up to date. The voter registration deadline is October 7. You can check your registration status here.

This is an important process you need to do if you want to vote in the November presidential election.

Earlier this fall, Governor Greg Abbott announced the State of Texas removed more than 1.1 million names from the voter rolls since a 2021 law. That included 460,000 names of "suspended" voters.

If a voter is placed on the suspended list if a county's elections department believes a voter no longer lives at the residence they listed on the registration. They will send a notification in the mail to double-check. If they do not get a response they are placed on the suspended list. If someone is on the suspended voters' list for roughly four years - two federal election cycles - they can be removed from the Texas voter rolls and need to re-register.

If a voter is on the suspended list, they still can vote according to Texas Secretary of State staff. When they show up to the polls on election day or during early voting, a suspended voter will be asked to fill out and sign a "statement of residence" form.

"Once a voter is placed on the suspense list, they are on that list for two federal election cycles. Assuming a voter has not, in fact, moved, they are still able to vote but will need to sign a statement of residence at the polls. At that time, the voter will no longer be on the suspense roll," wrote Alicia Pierce, Assistant Secretary of State for Communications.

Real world example

Abbott's announcement of names removed from the voter rolls caused Meredith to check her voter registration status online at votetexas.gov. She found she was on the suspended list.

“I was appalled and angry and just frustrated that on top of everything I’m dealing with in my life, I now have to undo this suspension to access this most basic right as a U.S. citizen," said Meredith. She does not want us to use her last name for fear of online harassment.

Meredith is registered in Tarrant County but is voting absentee this year because she's on active duty in the military stationed in Virginia. She has contacted the Tarrant County Elections, which is sending her a statement of residence to fill out and return.

Once that is on file with the county, she will be off the suspended list.

"As long as the person is a registered voter in Tarrant County and are still a Tarrant County resident, they will be given a Statement of Residence to fill out and submit to Poll workers. They will then be allowed to vote a regular ballot like they were never on the suspense list," wrote Tarrant County Elections Administrator Clint Ludwig through a spokesman.

Meredith spoke to NBC 5 in her personal capacity and said she's not representing the Department of Defense.

"Voting with a suspension hovering around makes me nervous," she said.

Election officials tell NBC 5 that the earlier this is done, the better and easier it is to fix problems later. The deadline to register to vote is October 7.

"Voter who have moved should update their voter registration. Now is the perfect time for all Texas voters to check their voter registration ahead of the Oct. 7 voter registration deadline," wrote Pierce.

Important election dates can be found here.