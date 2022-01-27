TxDMV Takes Emergency Action to Keep Crooks From Selling Paper Tags

In an emergency meeting Thursday, the board that oversees the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles directed staff to draft new rules that would allow the department to begin fingerprinting people who apply for car dealer licenses.

That move comes after a months-long NBC 5 investigation exposed how crooks have been able to obtain dealer licenses, gain access to the DMV's internal system, and then sell temporary paper tags, reaping millions in illegal profits.

The fraudulently issued tags are often created with bogus names, addresses and VIN numbers that are entered into the DMV's system. Law enforcement officials said this effectively creates "ghost cars" that are difficult for law enforcement to track if the vehicle is involved in a crime.

At Thursday's meeting, the DMV's executive director Whitney Brewster pledged to work more closely with law enforcement officials to crack down on criminal activity involving tags.

Officers at the state's stop paper tag fraud enforcement unit in Travis County have complained for years that the DMV has been slow to act to stem the tide of illegally sold tags.

A recent NBC 5 investigation showed how officers warned the DMV two years ago of one major security flaw in the system, yet that loophole was not fully closed until days after NBC 5 Investigates questioned the agency about why it had not taken more action to prevent fraudulent VIN numbers from being used to obtain tags.

Brewster acknowledged Thursday that there is "room for improvement" in the agency's relationship with law enforcement and said her agency was now working with police in Dallas and Houston on more enforcement efforts to catch people purchasing and selling illegal tags.

Just last week, Dallas police ran a day-long operation to stop vehicles with fraudulent tags in a high-crime area of the city. Officers recovered stolen cars with fraudulent tags, seized weapons, and arrested people suspected of involvement in other crimes. Police across the state have told NBC 5 Investigates that the illegally sold tags have become a go-to tool for criminals who want to conceal the identity of a vehicle.

One recent estimate from the Travis County Constable Precinct 3 indicated that more than 1.2 million tags were sold by dealers suspected of fraudulent tag sales in 2021 alone.

In some cases, the DMV has acknowledged those tags are being sold by people who obtained a car dealer license by using a stolen identity. Thursday the board asked staff to quickly create a plan for fingerprint license applicants to try to curb that criminal activity.

Once rules are drafted by staff they will be published for public comment and brought back to the board for final changes and approval.

One board member, Stacey Gillman, who represents car dealers expressed concerns Thursday about fingerprinting franchise car dealers saying that those dealers are not responsible for the fraud.

A DMV advisory committee recommended excluding franchise dealers from then fingerprinting rules, agreeing that the problem was primarily tied to small dealers and shell companies that were created for the purpose of illegally selling tags.

When NBC 5 Investigates first questioned Brewster in December about why the department was not fingerprinting dealers she said that the department believed it would need approval from the legislature to begin fingerprinting dealers. It was not clear Thursday how the agency determined that it could move ahead on its own or why the agency did not explore that possibility sooner.

The DMV board is expected to meet again in early February to consider the fingerprinting rules that will be drafted by staff.

