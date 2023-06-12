Gov. Abbott signs law eliminating paper license plates in Texas

Texas is eliminating paper license plates.

Gov Greg Abbott (R) signed HB718 into law Monday bringing an end to the state's troubled temporary paper license tag system.

The new law will replace all paper tags with metal ones starting July 1, 2025.

A yearlong series of reports from NBC 5 Investigates led to calls for change. Our series, "Paper Tag Nation" exposed how criminals obtained car dealer licenses so they could access the Texas DMV's online system and then print and sell fraudulent paper tags.

Some of those tags were then used on cars involved in serious crimes. State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) told the Senate during the legislative session that passage of the bill would deliver a blow to organized crime.

Over the last year, the Texas DMV has implemented new security measures and suspended dozens of licensed car dealers suspected of using the state's own system to sell fraudulent tags on the black market.

But as the DMV cracked down, counterfeiters stepped in making and selling entirely fake tags and capitalizing on the widespread confusion created by the proliferation of fraudulent tags printed out of the DMV's system.

