Dallas Police Go Undercover to Fight Illegal Paper Tags

The Dallas Police Chief said Monday that his officers are now working undercover to stop the illegal sale of Texas paper tags.

Fraudulent temporary Texas license plates sold in massive numbers, often by licensed car dealers gaming the system.

Criminals use those tags to mask the identity of cars used to commit other crimes.

Dallas police plan to ask the Texas State Legislature for more help to fight the problem.

