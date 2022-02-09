Texas DMV Shuts Down Six More Dealers Suspected of Selling Paper License Tags

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles shut down six more car dealers in the fight to stop the sale of paper license tags.

Just 13 days ago the DMV board authorized staff to immediately suspend the licenses of dealers suspected of illegally selling paper tags.

In the short time since then, the agency's enforcement staff says they have already cut off a half dozen dealers so they can no longer get into the system print tags and sell them for profit.

Before now, as NBC 5 Investigates has revealed, rogue dealers were able to print hundreds of thousands of tags before the DMV cut them off.

But there is a lot more work to be done to prevent license tag fraud.

DMV staff briefed members of the board during a legislative and public affairs committee about new steps they are taking to tighten security. That included a plan to start inspecting small dealers in person before they get a license to make sure they really exist and are not just obtaining a license to sell tags.

But the DMV said it currently does not have the staff to do that.

“In order to conduct premise inspections of all of these locations we would need investigators and vehicles positioned staged across the state and they would need additional support in Austin,” said Brian Ge, TxDMV Managing Attorney.

Staff said they would need at least 16 new employees and almost $1 million a year just to inspect new dealers.

They also said they are continuing to develop plans to start fingerprinting dealers.

As NBC 5 Investigates has previously reported the DMV does not fingerprint and fully vet people applying for dealer's licenses.

The agency's board began pushing to implement fingerprinting after NBC 5 Investigates shined a light on that loophole.

