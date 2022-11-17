Texas DMV Redesigns Paper License Tags to Include New Security Features

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is overhauling the look of the problematic temporary paper license tags issued by dealers to include enhanced security features aimed to reduce fraud.

The DMV said Thursday that dealers will begin issuing the redesigned temp tags on Dec. 9.

"This is the next step in ongoing efforts that have made a significant difference in curtailing and preventing the fraudulent production of, access to, and use of temporary tags," the DMV said in a news release.

NBC 5 Investigates has been reporting on the proliferation of phony tags being used by criminals who gained access to the state's system by registering as dealers and then selling the tags online.

The new tags, which the DMV said took several months to design, have a new look and embedded security features that will help police identify fake tags and increase the safety of traffic stops.

Features in the new temporary tag design can include:

Texas flag watermark.

Enhanced depiction of tag expiration date, vehicle year and make, and name of issuing dealer.

Identification of the specific type of tag issued.

Font selection and size that maximize readability of primary components.

Active and passive security features identifiable by law enforcement.

Numerous pieces of embedded data and text, linked to law enforcement databases, that can be created only by internal TxDMV computer systems.

“With the support of our law enforcement partners, The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is setting a new standard for temporary tag security and design,” said TxDMV Executive Director Daniel Avitia.

