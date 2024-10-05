Four Tren de Aragua gang members arrested in massive law enforcement operation in San Antonio: PD

The Texas Department of Public Safety along with the FBI, Homeland Security, Border Patrol and other agencies arrested more than a dozen people some, police say, are connected to the notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The massive operation early Saturday morning was in response to reports of human trafficking, narcotics violations and threats to apartment staff at a complex in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive on the north side of San Antonio, according to police.

According to San Antonio NBC station WOIA-TV, police said members of the TdA gang were suspected of using vacant apartments.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said 'Operation Aurora' cleared nearly 300 vacant apartments.

More than 150 officers and agents arrested 19 people, according to Telemundo 60, NBC 5's sister station in San Antonio. Authorities told Telemundo 60 that four members of the dangerous TdA gang, one of them, an “enforcer,” were arrested in Saturday morning's operation.

"We are on to you, and we are coming for you. We know who you are, and we are coming for you," McManus said the police department's work continues.

Fifteen of the 19 arrested also received detention orders from immigration authorities for violating immigration laws, according to Telemundo 60.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has been tracking TdA activity around the state and right here in North Texas.