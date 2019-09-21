To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Terminate Teacher Who Tweeted to Trump

The Fort Worth ISD school board voted Tuesday to uphold its decision to terminate the contract of a teacher who reportedly sent anti-immigrant tweets to President Donald Trump. To read more about this story, click here.

Frisco ISD Launches Program Aimed at Curbing Teen Vaping

Frisco ISD hosted a program called "Catch My Breath" at the Frisco ISD administration building Wednesday. It included speakers from Catch My Breath, the school district and the Frisco Police Department. To read more about this story, click here.

Survivors of Genocide Gather For Opening Of Dallas' New Holocaust & Human Rights Museum

In a moving moment, survivors of the Holocaust cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum in Dallas on Tuesday. To read more about this story, click here.

Teacher Motivates Students by Getting in Character

For kindergartners at E. Ray Elementary School in the Everman Independent School District, Teacher Tameika Sanchez is going out of her way to make learning fun. She walks into class frequently, in costume and in character to energize her students to learn. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: 2-Year-Old Battling Cancer Gets Surprise Performance of 'Frozen Jr.'

Ella, 2, and her family were wowed with an exclusive performance of Frozen Jr, performed by the Fairview Youth Theater. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.