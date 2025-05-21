Dallas City Council considers $1B loan for new convention center

Dallas is counting on a new convention center to draw in larger events and more business to downtown.

It’s an ambitious estimated $3.5 billion vision that the city council will be asked to kick-start this summer with a $1 billion loan.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While the current convention center, opened in 1973 with additions along the way, still has a brief future in front of it, the Dallas City Council took steps forward Wednesday to see what’s next.

The 15-member council stood around a three-dimensional model showing a portion of the downtown skyline and the layout for the new downtown convention center.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Additionally, the city’s convention and event services department displayed six updated renderings depicting the grand hall, including sweeping vistas of the skyline through large glass walls.

NBCDFW.com NBCDFW.com

Councilmember Chad West told convention and event services director Rosa Fleming the updates show the project is being approached in the right way.

“The decisions that we make and the recommendations you make have got to be thoughtful, sensitive to our city and have a vision in mind for decades into the future,” West said. “And you’ve done that today.”

Work on a new convention center is set to start later this summer, with the separation of parts of the existing convention center.

Buildings to the west of Lamar Street will be prepared for demolition before FIFA moves into buildings on the east side of Lamar in January.

The convention center will host the International Broadcast Center for the 2026 World Cup, with games beginning next June and international journalists expected to arrive in Dallas in the weeks leading up to kickoff.

The work this summer will require the city council to consider approving a $1 billion bridge loan next month.

Finance director Jack Ireland told council members the amount is a credit line allowing the city to pay vendors and begin the demo work in July.

“It enables us to keep the project moving,” Ireland said. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to draw down the full one billion.”

Additionally, Fleming said the credit line would allow the city to purchase steel ahead of when it would be needed for new construction in late 2026 and remove uncertainty, she said existed around the potential impact of tariffs.

The council will vote on the billion-dollar loan proposal on June 11.

The new convention center is set to open in March 2029.