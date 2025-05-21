The Fort Worth Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 8-0 with no discussion or comments, to approve a plan developed by district administrators to close 18 campuses, mostly elementary schools, over the next five years.

The idea is simple: Schools receive money to operate based on the number of students they sign up to teach each year.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There are fewer students in schools these days. People aren’t having babies, and there are more choices of where you can send your kids to learn.

So Fort Worth ISD had to do what so many districts face: make the decision to close schools, angering the parents and students who love their campuses.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"One thing I love about our school is that we are a close community where everyone loves one another, all our teachers know everyone by name, they greet us in the morning and encourage us to do our best," said one student who addressed board members last night.

The district listened for months, held town halls, and put different schools on and off the list before finally landing on the final closure plan.

That’s where the parents say the listening and understanding seemed to end.

"I was expecting more," said Heather Tolksdorf, a mother of two at De Zavala Elementary School.

Tolksdorf broke the news to her kindergarten daughters over breakfast Wednesday morning that their school will shut its doors soon.

"I want to promote resilience in our home, things are going to happen in our lives that we have no control over. It’s just how we respond," she said.

While she’s led the way in coping for her girls, she struggles with the way Fort Worth ISD handled not just the decision to put their high performing school on a closure list, but also struggled with how board members handled the vote.

"The thing that struck me the most is none of the board members had the courage to look us in the eye when they cast the vote," she said.

The meeting went well into the night. By hour six or seven, long after many left, Torksdorf and other parents stayed, waiting to hear from the board and the superintendent about their pleas, their arguments to reconsider.

But the board simply voted and moved on, without discussion.

"When we look back at the history of this district, it is failure after failure, mistake after mistake," she said.

NBC 5 tried to talk to the board president and superintendent, but a spokesman for Fort Worth ISD kept directing us to the deputy superintendent instead.

"Certainly last night’s decision was very difficult, putting the plan together was very difficult we did not want to close any school, but our reality is that’s something that needed to happen as we move into the future," said Kellie Spencer, Deputy Superintendent of Operations. "We’ve heard them, we recognize how important they believe their schools are, how valuable the teachers are, and again we will support them."

De Zavala Elementary, one of the shining stars for Fort Worth ISD, will close, its building too costly to repair, despite its high marks.

Parents say they will try to be understanding of that, but have a hard time understanding a final word from the board being silent.

A spokesperson for the district pointed out that board members did attend several town halls over the past few months, where they met with parents and spoke about the closure plan at previous meetings.