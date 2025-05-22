Arlington

Watch: Pilot makes emergency belly landing at Arlington airport

No injuries were reported after the emergency landing on Thursday.

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pilot of a twin-engine Cessna made an emergency belly landing at Arlington Municipal Airport on Thursday.

With gears retracted, the pilot touched down on a foam-covered runway at about 12:42 p.m. and slid to a stop.

A few moments later, two people exited the aircraft with their luggage and walked away, apparently uninjured.

John Illson, an aviation safety expert with decades of commercial airline experience as a captain and advisor to the FAA, said foam is generally applied to runways during abnormal landing situations to reduce fire risk.

FAA records show the aircraft, a 1967 Cessna 401, registered to an owner in Denton.

