Movies

Tom Cruise surprises fans at Dallas movie theater

The superstar was in Dallas to promote his new movie

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tom Cruise posted a video on social media last week announcing a trip to Dallas to promote the premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

“On May 22, I’m coming to the great state of Texas,” he said in the post on May 8.

Cruise said he would make a stop in San Antonio first, “Then we're going to fly to Dallas, where I’m going to get some delicious barbecue before going to more theaters to say hello,” he said.

Cruise never named where he would be going, so speculation swirled all week.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Thursday afternoon, he made good on his promise to eat delicious barbecue. He dined at Pecan Lodge in Deep Ellum before heading to the theater.

“I’ve been researching all day, hoping he's going to come,” said Dominic DiNello outside Cinemark Dallas.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police officers blocked off the back of Cinemark Dallas on 635 and Webb Chapel before Cruise’s arrival.

Fans cheered as he stepped out of a black SUV and took several photos with Dallas police officers. Cruise then posed for photos on a Dallas PD motorcycle before surprising fans inside the theater.

“He's my hero,” said one fan who was seeing the movie for the second time.

This article tagged under:

Movies
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us