Tom Cruise posted a video on social media last week announcing a trip to Dallas to promote the premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.



“On May 22, I’m coming to the great state of Texas,” he said in the post on May 8.



Cruise said he would make a stop in San Antonio first, “Then we're going to fly to Dallas, where I’m going to get some delicious barbecue before going to more theaters to say hello,” he said.

Cruise never named where he would be going, so speculation swirled all week.

Thursday afternoon, he made good on his promise to eat delicious barbecue. He dined at Pecan Lodge in Deep Ellum before heading to the theater.

“I’ve been researching all day, hoping he's going to come,” said Dominic DiNello outside Cinemark Dallas.

Police officers blocked off the back of Cinemark Dallas on 635 and Webb Chapel before Cruise’s arrival.



Fans cheered as he stepped out of a black SUV and took several photos with Dallas police officers. Cruise then posed for photos on a Dallas PD motorcycle before surprising fans inside the theater.

“He's my hero,” said one fan who was seeing the movie for the second time.